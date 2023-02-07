Sundaram Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,008.76 crore, up 5.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,008.76 crore in December 2022 up 5.26% from Rs. 958.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.68 crore in December 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 202.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 801.57 crore in December 2022 up 13.92% from Rs. 703.62 crore in December 2021.

Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 21.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.22 in December 2021.

