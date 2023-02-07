English
    Sundaram Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,008.76 crore, up 5.26% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,008.76 crore in December 2022 up 5.26% from Rs. 958.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.68 crore in December 2022 up 19.91% from Rs. 202.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 801.57 crore in December 2022 up 13.92% from Rs. 703.62 crore in December 2021.

    Sundaram Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,008.761,048.31958.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,008.761,048.31958.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost115.50112.14104.11
    Depreciation25.1921.9218.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses56.6866.1557.12
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies37.2927.1896.42
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax774.10820.92681.74
    Other Income2.283.772.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax776.38824.69684.68
    Interest457.26425.57417.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax319.12399.12267.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax319.12399.12267.40
    Tax76.4495.5965.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities242.68303.53202.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period242.68303.53202.38
    Equity Share Capital111.10111.10111.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.8427.3218.22
    Diluted EPS21.8427.3218.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.8427.3218.22
    Diluted EPS21.8427.3218.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
