Sundaram Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 958.33 crore, down 8.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 958.33 crore in December 2021 down 8.29% from Rs. 1,044.95 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.38 crore in December 2021 down 16.43% from Rs. 242.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 703.62 crore in December 2021 down 16.75% from Rs. 845.14 crore in December 2020.

Sundaram Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 21.80 in December 2020.

Sundaram Fin shares closed at 2,250.05 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.60% returns over the last 6 months and 14.74% over the last 12 months.