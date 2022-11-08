 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,336.82 crore, up 3.37% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,336.82 crore in September 2022 up 3.37% from Rs. 1,293.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 306.13 crore in September 2022 up 18.18% from Rs. 259.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,010.90 crore in September 2022 up 15.85% from Rs. 872.63 crore in September 2021.

Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 27.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 23.51 in September 2021.

Sundaram Fin shares closed at 2,360.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.22% returns over the last 6 months and -5.16% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,336.82 1,246.03 1,293.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,336.82 1,246.03 1,293.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 167.78 166.49 149.75
Depreciation 32.56 28.74 21.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 92.95 74.32 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 44.00 72.66 198.73
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.98 17.35 77.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 975.55 886.47 845.01
Other Income 2.79 6.64 5.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 978.34 893.11 850.81
Interest 578.11 540.51 546.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 400.23 352.60 304.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 400.23 352.60 304.01
Tax 119.26 95.13 89.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 280.97 257.47 214.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 280.97 257.47 214.14
Minority Interest -25.44 -31.47 -14.76
Share Of P/L Of Associates 50.60 19.66 59.66
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 306.13 245.66 259.04
Equity Share Capital 111.10 111.10 111.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.78 22.29 23.51
Diluted EPS 27.78 22.29 23.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.29 23.17 23.51
Diluted EPS 27.78 22.29 23.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:05 pm
