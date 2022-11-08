English
    Sundaram Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,336.82 crore, up 3.37% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,336.82 crore in September 2022 up 3.37% from Rs. 1,293.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 306.13 crore in September 2022 up 18.18% from Rs. 259.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,010.90 crore in September 2022 up 15.85% from Rs. 872.63 crore in September 2021.

    Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 27.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 23.51 in September 2021.

    Sundaram Fin shares closed at 2,360.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 23.22% returns over the last 6 months and -5.16% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,336.821,246.031,293.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,336.821,246.031,293.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost167.78166.49149.75
    Depreciation32.5628.7421.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses92.9574.32--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies44.0072.66198.73
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.9817.3577.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax975.55886.47845.01
    Other Income2.796.645.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax978.34893.11850.81
    Interest578.11540.51546.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax400.23352.60304.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax400.23352.60304.01
    Tax119.2695.1389.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities280.97257.47214.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period280.97257.47214.14
    Minority Interest-25.44-31.47-14.76
    Share Of P/L Of Associates50.6019.6659.66
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates306.13245.66259.04
    Equity Share Capital111.10111.10111.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.7822.2923.51
    Diluted EPS27.7822.2923.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.2923.1723.51
    Diluted EPS27.7822.2923.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Sundaram Fin #Sundaram Finance
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:05 pm