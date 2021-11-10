Sundaram Fin Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,293.19 crore, down 0.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,293.19 crore in September 2021 down 0.42% from Rs. 1,298.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 259.04 crore in September 2021 down 8.49% from Rs. 283.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 872.63 crore in September 2021 down 15.1% from Rs. 1,027.80 crore in September 2020.

Sundaram Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.51 in September 2021 from Rs. 25.69 in September 2020.

Sundaram Fin shares closed at 2,497.50 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.64% returns over the last 6 months and 59.93% over the last 12 months.