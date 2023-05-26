English
    Sundaram Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,483.59 crore, up 16.65% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,483.59 crore in March 2023 up 16.65% from Rs. 1,271.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 433.18 crore in March 2023 up 27.41% from Rs. 340.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,240.80 crore in March 2023 up 21.58% from Rs. 1,020.55 crore in March 2022.

    Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 39.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 30.86 in March 2022.

    Sundaram Fin shares closed at 2,511.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.42% returns over the last 6 months and 49.37% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,483.591,409.721,271.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,483.591,409.721,271.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost165.19171.69168.95
    Depreciation41.3136.2233.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses94.1174.84104.05
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies23.7061.65-24.20
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.8719.6625.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,141.411,045.66963.84
    Other Income58.080.7522.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,199.491,046.41986.62
    Interest666.22621.54545.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax533.27424.87440.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax533.27424.87440.99
    Tax122.07102.7794.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities411.20322.10346.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period411.20322.10346.26
    Minority Interest-75.44-49.39-57.72
    Share Of P/L Of Associates97.4260.1351.46
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates433.18332.84340.00
    Equity Share Capital111.10111.10111.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.3130.2030.86
    Diluted EPS39.3130.2030.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.3130.2030.86
    Diluted EPS39.3130.2030.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 07:37 pm