Sundaram Fin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,483.59 crore, up 16.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,483.59 crore in March 2023 up 16.65% from Rs. 1,271.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 433.18 crore in March 2023 up 27.41% from Rs. 340.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,240.80 crore in March 2023 up 21.58% from Rs. 1,020.55 crore in March 2022.

Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 39.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 30.86 in March 2022.

Sundaram Fin shares closed at 2,511.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.42% returns over the last 6 months and 49.37% over the last 12 months.