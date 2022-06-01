 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram Fin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,271.79 crore, down 1.02% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,271.79 crore in March 2022 down 1.02% from Rs. 1,284.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 340.00 crore in March 2022 up 25.69% from Rs. 270.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,020.55 crore in March 2022 up 4.32% from Rs. 978.27 crore in March 2021.

Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 30.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.55 in March 2021.

Sundaram Fin shares closed at 1,626.45 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.10% returns over the last 6 months and -34.93% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,271.79 1,286.26 1,284.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,271.79 1,286.26 1,284.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 168.95 152.94 145.21
Depreciation 33.93 25.32 29.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 104.05 72.07 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -24.20 125.23 137.85
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.22 16.31 76.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 963.84 894.39 895.79
Other Income 22.78 3.54 53.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 986.62 897.93 948.97
Interest 545.63 550.99 618.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 440.99 346.94 330.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 440.99 346.94 330.72
Tax 94.73 84.07 76.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 346.26 262.87 253.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 346.26 262.87 253.94
Minority Interest -57.72 -25.67 -28.87
Share Of P/L Of Associates 51.46 51.63 45.43
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 340.00 288.83 270.50
Equity Share Capital 111.10 111.10 111.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.86 26.21 24.55
Diluted EPS 30.86 26.21 24.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.86 26.21 22.86
Diluted EPS 30.86 26.21 24.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Jun 1, 2022
