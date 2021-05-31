Sundaram Fin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,284.96 crore, down 2.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,284.96 crore in March 2021 down 2.67% from Rs. 1,320.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 270.50 crore in March 2021 up 38.26% from Rs. 195.65 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 978.27 crore in March 2021 up 1.9% from Rs. 960.07 crore in March 2020.

Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 24.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 17.76 in March 2020.

Sundaram Fin shares closed at 2,496.60 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.81% returns over the last 6 months and 96.53% over the last 12 months.