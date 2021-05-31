MARKET NEWS

Sundaram Fin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,284.96 crore, down 2.67% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,284.96 crore in March 2021 down 2.67% from Rs. 1,320.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 270.50 crore in March 2021 up 38.26% from Rs. 195.65 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 978.27 crore in March 2021 up 1.9% from Rs. 960.07 crore in March 2020.

Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 24.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 17.76 in March 2020.

Sundaram Fin shares closed at 2,496.60 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.81% returns over the last 6 months and 96.53% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,284.961,392.001,320.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,284.961,392.001,320.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost145.21137.63132.56
Depreciation29.3023.3924.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies137.8576.96138.00
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses76.8179.82100.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax895.791,074.19924.21
Other Income53.183.7410.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax948.971,077.93935.13
Interest618.25663.95688.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax330.72413.98246.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax330.72413.98246.91
Tax76.7899.477.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities253.94314.51239.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period253.94314.51239.31
Minority Interest-28.87-21.67-19.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates45.4349.41-23.68
Net P/L After M.I & Associates270.50342.25195.65
Equity Share Capital111.10111.10111.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.5531.0617.76
Diluted EPS24.5531.0617.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.8631.0617.76
Diluted EPS24.5531.0617.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2021 07:55 pm

