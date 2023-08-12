English
    Sundaram Fin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,581.79 crore, up 26.95% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,581.79 crore in June 2023 up 26.95% from Rs. 1,246.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 375.24 crore in June 2023 up 52.75% from Rs. 245.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,206.79 crore in June 2023 up 30.91% from Rs. 921.85 crore in June 2022.

    Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 34.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.29 in June 2022.

    Sundaram Fin shares closed at 2,601.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.65% returns over the last 6 months and 27.50% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,581.791,483.591,246.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,581.791,483.591,246.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost195.27165.19166.49
    Depreciation38.6841.3128.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses91.6094.1174.32
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies77.4223.7072.66
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.5917.8717.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,160.231,141.41886.47
    Other Income7.8858.086.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,168.111,199.49893.11
    Interest738.20666.22540.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax429.91533.27352.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax429.91533.27352.60
    Tax122.10122.0795.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities307.81411.20257.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period307.81411.20257.47
    Minority Interest-54.07-75.44-31.47
    Share Of P/L Of Associates121.5097.4219.66
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates375.24433.18245.66
    Equity Share Capital111.10111.10111.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.0539.3122.29
    Diluted EPS34.0539.3122.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.0539.3122.29
    Diluted EPS34.0539.3122.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 11:00 am

