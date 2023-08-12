Sundaram Fin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,581.79 crore, up 26.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,581.79 crore in June 2023 up 26.95% from Rs. 1,246.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 375.24 crore in June 2023 up 52.75% from Rs. 245.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,206.79 crore in June 2023 up 30.91% from Rs. 921.85 crore in June 2022.

Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 34.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.29 in June 2022.

Sundaram Fin shares closed at 2,601.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.65% returns over the last 6 months and 27.50% over the last 12 months.