Sundaram Fin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,246.03 crore, down 0.88% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,246.03 crore in June 2022 down 0.88% from Rs. 1,257.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 245.66 crore in June 2022 down 13.95% from Rs. 285.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 921.85 crore in June 2022 down 1.68% from Rs. 937.58 crore in June 2021.

Sundaram Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 25.91 in June 2021.

Sundaram Fin shares closed at 2,159.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.09% returns over the last 6 months and -17.08% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,246.03 1,271.79 1,257.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,246.03 1,271.79 1,257.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 166.49 168.95 146.93
Depreciation 28.74 33.93 20.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 74.32 104.05 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 72.66 -24.20 110.17
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.35 25.22 67.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 886.47 963.84 912.29
Other Income 6.64 22.78 5.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 893.11 986.62 917.48
Interest 540.51 545.63 592.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 352.60 440.99 324.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 352.60 440.99 324.70
Tax 95.13 94.73 81.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 257.47 346.26 243.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 257.47 346.26 243.36
Minority Interest -31.47 -57.72 -24.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates 19.66 51.46 66.88
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 245.66 340.00 285.49
Equity Share Capital 111.10 111.10 111.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.29 30.86 25.91
Diluted EPS 22.29 30.86 25.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.17 30.86 25.91
Diluted EPS 22.29 30.86 25.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

