Sundaram Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,409.72 crore, up 9.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,409.72 crore in December 2022 up 9.6% from Rs. 1,286.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 332.84 crore in December 2022 up 15.24% from Rs. 288.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,082.63 crore in December 2022 up 17.26% from Rs. 923.25 crore in December 2021.

Sundaram Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,409.72 1,336.82 1,286.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,409.72 1,336.82 1,286.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 171.69 167.78 152.94
Depreciation 36.22 32.56 25.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 74.84 92.95 72.07
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 61.65 44.00 125.23
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.66 23.98 16.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,045.66 975.55 894.39
Other Income 0.75 2.79 3.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,046.41 978.34 897.93
Interest 621.54 578.11 550.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 424.87 400.23 346.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 424.87 400.23 346.94
Tax 102.77 119.26 84.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 322.10 280.97 262.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 322.10 280.97 262.87
Minority Interest -49.39 -25.44 -25.67
Share Of P/L Of Associates 60.13 50.60 51.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 332.84 306.13 288.83
Equity Share Capital 111.10 111.10 111.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.20 27.78 26.21
Diluted EPS 30.20 27.78 26.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.20 25.29 26.21
Diluted EPS 30.20 27.78 26.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
