Sundaram Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,409.72 crore, up 9.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,409.72 crore in December 2022 up 9.6% from Rs. 1,286.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 332.84 crore in December 2022 up 15.24% from Rs. 288.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,082.63 crore in December 2022 up 17.26% from Rs. 923.25 crore in December 2021.

Sundaram Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 30.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 26.21 in December 2021.

