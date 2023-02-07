English
    Sundaram Fin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,409.72 crore, up 9.6% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,409.72 crore in December 2022 up 9.6% from Rs. 1,286.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 332.84 crore in December 2022 up 15.24% from Rs. 288.83 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,082.63 crore in December 2022 up 17.26% from Rs. 923.25 crore in December 2021.

    Sundaram Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,409.721,336.821,286.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,409.721,336.821,286.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost171.69167.78152.94
    Depreciation36.2232.5625.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses74.8492.9572.07
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies61.6544.00125.23
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.6623.9816.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,045.66975.55894.39
    Other Income0.752.793.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,046.41978.34897.93
    Interest621.54578.11550.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax424.87400.23346.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax424.87400.23346.94
    Tax102.77119.2684.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities322.10280.97262.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period322.10280.97262.87
    Minority Interest-49.39-25.44-25.67
    Share Of P/L Of Associates60.1350.6051.63
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates332.84306.13288.83
    Equity Share Capital111.10111.10111.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.2027.7826.21
    Diluted EPS30.2027.7826.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.2025.2926.21
    Diluted EPS30.2027.7826.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited