Sundaram Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore, up 16.75% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore in September 2022 up 16.75% from Rs. 14.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.25 crore in September 2022 up 72.42% from Rs. 19.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in September 2022 up 199.07% from Rs. 4.28 crore in September 2021.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.

 

Sundaram Finance Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.82 18.64 14.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.82 18.64 14.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.94 7.63 7.29
Depreciation 0.34 0.32 0.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 3.87 4.00 2.95
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.37 -- 8.44
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- --
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.31 6.68 -4.65
Other Income 0.59 1.33 -0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.90 8.01 -4.65
Interest 0.11 0.06 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.79 7.95 -4.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.79 7.95 -4.72
Tax 3.89 3.27 1.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 4.68 -5.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 4.68 -5.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 33.35 36.46 25.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.25 41.14 19.29
Equity Share Capital 111.05 111.05 111.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 1.85 -0.93
Diluted EPS 1.60 1.85 -0.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 1.85 -0.93
Diluted EPS 1.60 1.85 -0.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm
