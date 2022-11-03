Sundaram Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore, up 16.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore in September 2022 up 16.75% from Rs. 14.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.25 crore in September 2022 up 72.42% from Rs. 19.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in September 2022 up 199.07% from Rs. 4.28 crore in September 2021.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.