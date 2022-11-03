Sundaram Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore, up 16.75% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:36 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore in September 2022 up 16.75% from Rs. 14.41 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.25 crore in September 2022 up 72.42% from Rs. 19.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in September 2022 up 199.07% from Rs. 4.28 crore in September 2021.
Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.
|Sundaram Finance Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.82
|18.64
|14.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.82
|18.64
|14.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.94
|7.63
|7.29
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.32
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|3.87
|4.00
|2.95
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.37
|--
|8.44
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.31
|6.68
|-4.65
|Other Income
|0.59
|1.33
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.90
|8.01
|-4.65
|Interest
|0.11
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.79
|7.95
|-4.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.79
|7.95
|-4.72
|Tax
|3.89
|3.27
|1.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|4.68
|-5.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|4.68
|-5.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|33.35
|36.46
|25.28
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|33.25
|41.14
|19.29
|Equity Share Capital
|111.05
|111.05
|111.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.60
|1.85
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|1.60
|1.85
|-0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.60
|1.85
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|1.60
|1.85
|-0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited