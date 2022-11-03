English
    Sundaram Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore, up 16.75% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore in September 2022 up 16.75% from Rs. 14.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.25 crore in September 2022 up 72.42% from Rs. 19.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in September 2022 up 199.07% from Rs. 4.28 crore in September 2021.

    Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2021.

    Sundaram Finance Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.8218.6414.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.8218.6414.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.947.637.29
    Depreciation0.340.320.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses3.874.002.95
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.37--8.44
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.316.68-4.65
    Other Income0.591.33-0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.908.01-4.65
    Interest0.110.060.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.797.95-4.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.797.95-4.72
    Tax3.893.271.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.104.68-5.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.104.68-5.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates33.3536.4625.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.2541.1419.29
    Equity Share Capital111.05111.05111.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.601.85-0.93
    Diluted EPS1.601.85-0.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.601.85-0.93
    Diluted EPS1.601.85-0.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm