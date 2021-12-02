Sundaram Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.41 crore, up 14.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.41 crore in September 2021 up 14.09% from Rs. 12.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.29 crore in September 2021 down 0.03% from Rs. 19.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.28 crore in September 2021 down 318.37% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2020.

Sundaram EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.28 in September 2020.

Sundaram shares closed at 80.80 on December 01, 2021 (NSE)