English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sundaram Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.88 crore, down 4.46% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 34.88 crore in March 2023 down 4.46% from Rs. 36.51 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.62 crore in March 2023 up 25.74% from Rs. 78.43 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.35 crore in March 2023 up 34.34% from Rs. 18.87 crore in March 2022.
    Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.66 in March 2022.Sundaram shares closed at 85.85 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.94% returns over the last 6 months and 22.47% over the last 12 months.
    Sundaram Finance Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.8820.0936.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.8820.0936.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----3.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.207.7612.22
    Depreciation0.640.322.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses3.302.156.90
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses-----3.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.769.8614.83
    Other Income0.950.641.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.7110.5016.19
    Interest0.210.050.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.4910.4515.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.4910.4515.71
    Tax4.493.52-0.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.006.9416.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.006.9416.44
    Minority Interest----2.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates78.6257.6159.76
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates98.6264.5578.43
    Equity Share Capital111.05111.05111.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.442.913.66
    Diluted EPS4.442.913.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.442.913.66
    Diluted EPS4.442.913.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Sundaram #Sundaram Finance Holdings
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:33 am