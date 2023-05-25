Sundaram Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.88 crore, down 4.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 34.88 crore in March 2023 down 4.46% from Rs. 36.51 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.62 crore in March 2023 up 25.74% from Rs. 78.43 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.35 crore in March 2023 up 34.34% from Rs. 18.87 crore in March 2022.
Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.66 in March 2022.
|Sundaram shares closed at 85.85 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.94% returns over the last 6 months and 22.47% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram Finance Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.88
|20.09
|36.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.88
|20.09
|36.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|3.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.20
|7.76
|12.22
|Depreciation
|0.64
|0.32
|2.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|3.30
|2.15
|6.90
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|-3.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.76
|9.86
|14.83
|Other Income
|0.95
|0.64
|1.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.71
|10.50
|16.19
|Interest
|0.21
|0.05
|0.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.49
|10.45
|15.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|24.49
|10.45
|15.71
|Tax
|4.49
|3.52
|-0.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|20.00
|6.94
|16.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|20.00
|6.94
|16.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|2.23
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|78.62
|57.61
|59.76
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|98.62
|64.55
|78.43
|Equity Share Capital
|111.05
|111.05
|111.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.44
|2.91
|3.66
|Diluted EPS
|4.44
|2.91
|3.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.44
|2.91
|3.66
|Diluted EPS
|4.44
|2.91
|3.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited