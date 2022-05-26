Sundaram Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.51 crore, up 98.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.51 crore in March 2022 up 98.13% from Rs. 18.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.43 crore in March 2022 up 113% from Rs. 36.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.87 crore in March 2022 up 163.92% from Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2021.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 3.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2021.

Sundaram shares closed at 68.25 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.75% returns over the last 6 months and -3.47% over the last 12 months.