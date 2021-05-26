MARKET NEWS

Sundaram Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.43 crore, down 48.13% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.43 crore in March 2021 down 48.13% from Rs. 35.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.82 crore in March 2021 up 32.34% from Rs. 27.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2021 down 66% from Rs. 21.03 crore in March 2020.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.84 in March 2020.

Sundaram shares closed at 70.70 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.16% returns over the last 6 months and 61.23% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram Finance Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations18.4313.2435.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations18.4313.2435.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.637.8210.11
Depreciation0.400.39-0.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.673.345.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.731.7020.73
Other Income0.021.040.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.752.7421.41
Interest0.040.030.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.712.7121.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.712.7121.40
Tax2.890.712.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.822.0019.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.822.0019.10
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates33.0025.658.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.8227.6527.82
Equity Share Capital75.5575.5575.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.441.831.84
Diluted EPS2.441.831.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.441.831.84
Diluted EPS2.441.831.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Sundaram #Sundaram Finance Holdings
first published: May 26, 2021 01:55 pm

