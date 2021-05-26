Sundaram Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.43 crore, down 48.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.43 crore in March 2021 down 48.13% from Rs. 35.53 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.82 crore in March 2021 up 32.34% from Rs. 27.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2021 down 66% from Rs. 21.03 crore in March 2020.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.84 in March 2020.

Sundaram shares closed at 70.70 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.16% returns over the last 6 months and 61.23% over the last 12 months.