    Sundaram Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.01 crore, up 28.78% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram Finance Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.01 crore in June 2023 up 28.78% from Rs. 18.64 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.67 crore in June 2023 up 71.8% from Rs. 41.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2023 up 32.17% from Rs. 8.33 crore in June 2022.

    Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.85 in June 2022.

    Sundaram Finance Holdings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.0134.8818.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.0134.8818.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.167.207.63
    Depreciation0.770.640.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses6.123.304.00
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.9623.766.68
    Other Income1.280.951.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.2424.718.01
    Interest0.320.210.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.9224.497.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.9224.497.95
    Tax13.224.493.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.3020.004.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.3020.004.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates73.9778.6236.46
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates70.6798.6241.14
    Equity Share Capital111.05111.05111.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.184.441.85
    Diluted EPS3.184.441.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.184.441.85
    Diluted EPS3.184.441.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

