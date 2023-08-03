Sundaram Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.01 crore, up 28.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.01 crore in June 2023 up 28.78% from Rs. 18.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.67 crore in June 2023 up 71.8% from Rs. 41.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2023 up 32.17% from Rs. 8.33 crore in June 2022.

Sundaram EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.85 in June 2022.