Sundaram Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore, up 9.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.55 crore in December 2021 up 9.92% from Rs. 13.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.89 crore in December 2021 up 22.57% from Rs. 27.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2021 up 26.84% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2020.

Sundaram EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.83 in December 2020.

Sundaram shares closed at 83.30 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.26% returns over the last 6 months and 13.03% over the last 12 months.