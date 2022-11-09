 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram-Clayto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 546.87 crore, up 23.72% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

Net Sales at Rs 546.87 crore in September 2022 up 23.72% from Rs. 442.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.14 crore in September 2022 up 33.71% from Rs. 36.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.33 crore in September 2022 up 9.4% from Rs. 65.20 crore in September 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 24.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.16 in September 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,904.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.82% returns over the last 6 months and 24.83% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram-Clayton
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 546.87 512.26 442.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 546.87 512.26 442.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 275.34 290.31 244.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.02 -13.04 -32.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.09 57.85 53.54
Depreciation 24.49 23.58 24.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 127.18 120.93 111.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.75 32.63 40.26
Other Income 3.09 0.63 0.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.84 33.26 40.98
Interest 11.51 10.27 10.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.33 22.99 30.47
Exceptional Items 27.95 15.72 11.69
P/L Before Tax 63.28 38.71 42.16
Tax 14.14 10.28 5.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.14 28.43 36.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.14 28.43 36.75
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.29 14.05 18.16
Diluted EPS 24.29 14.05 18.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.29 14.05 18.16
Diluted EPS 24.29 14.05 18.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:42 am
