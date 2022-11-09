Sundaram-Clayto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 546.87 crore, up 23.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 546.87 crore in September 2022 up 23.72% from Rs. 442.03 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.14 crore in September 2022 up 33.71% from Rs. 36.75 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.33 crore in September 2022 up 9.4% from Rs. 65.20 crore in September 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 24.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.16 in September 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,904.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.82% returns over the last 6 months and 24.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|546.87
|512.26
|442.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|546.87
|512.26
|442.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|275.34
|290.31
|244.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.02
|-13.04
|-32.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.09
|57.85
|53.54
|Depreciation
|24.49
|23.58
|24.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|127.18
|120.93
|111.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.75
|32.63
|40.26
|Other Income
|3.09
|0.63
|0.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|46.84
|33.26
|40.98
|Interest
|11.51
|10.27
|10.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|35.33
|22.99
|30.47
|Exceptional Items
|27.95
|15.72
|11.69
|P/L Before Tax
|63.28
|38.71
|42.16
|Tax
|14.14
|10.28
|5.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|49.14
|28.43
|36.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|49.14
|28.43
|36.75
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.29
|14.05
|18.16
|Diluted EPS
|24.29
|14.05
|18.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.29
|14.05
|18.16
|Diluted EPS
|24.29
|14.05
|18.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited