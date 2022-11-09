Sundaram-Clayto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 546.87 crore, up 23.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.87 crore in September 2022 up 23.72% from Rs. 442.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.14 crore in September 2022 up 33.71% from Rs. 36.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.33 crore in September 2022 up 9.4% from Rs. 65.20 crore in September 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 24.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.16 in September 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,904.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.82% returns over the last 6 months and 24.83% over the last 12 months.