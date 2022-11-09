English
    Sundaram-Clayto Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 546.87 crore, up 23.72% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 546.87 crore in September 2022 up 23.72% from Rs. 442.03 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.14 crore in September 2022 up 33.71% from Rs. 36.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.33 crore in September 2022 up 9.4% from Rs. 65.20 crore in September 2021.

    Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 24.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.16 in September 2021.

    Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,904.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.82% returns over the last 6 months and 24.83% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram-Clayton
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations546.87512.26442.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations546.87512.26442.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials275.34290.31244.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.02-13.04-32.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.0957.8553.54
    Depreciation24.4923.5824.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.18120.93111.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.7532.6340.26
    Other Income3.090.630.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.8433.2640.98
    Interest11.5110.2710.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.3322.9930.47
    Exceptional Items27.9515.7211.69
    P/L Before Tax63.2838.7142.16
    Tax14.1410.285.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.1428.4336.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.1428.4336.75
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.2914.0518.16
    Diluted EPS24.2914.0518.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.2914.0518.16
    Diluted EPS24.2914.0518.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:42 am