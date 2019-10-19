Sundaram-Clayto Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 342.87 crore, down 29.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.87 crore in September 2019 down 29.75% from Rs. 488.06 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2019 down 88.67% from Rs. 12.09 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.68 crore in September 2019 down 15.28% from Rs. 55.10 crore in September 2018.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.97 in September 2018.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 1,960.95 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.19% returns over the last 6 months and -45.51% over the last 12 months.