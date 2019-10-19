Sundaram-Clayto Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 342.87 crore, down 29.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 342.87 crore in September 2019 down 29.75% from Rs. 488.06 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2019 down 88.67% from Rs. 12.09 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.68 crore in September 2019 down 15.28% from Rs. 55.10 crore in September 2018.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.97 in September 2018.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 1,960.95 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.19% returns over the last 6 months and -45.51% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|342.87
|374.15
|488.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|342.87
|374.15
|488.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|146.44
|163.39
|263.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.94
|11.90
|-20.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.51
|65.16
|65.71
|Depreciation
|23.86
|27.38
|22.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|86.57
|93.28
|122.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.55
|13.04
|34.11
|Other Income
|1.27
|7.13
|-1.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.82
|20.17
|32.75
|Interest
|14.04
|14.78
|15.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.78
|5.39
|17.14
|Exceptional Items
|-7.07
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.71
|5.39
|17.14
|Tax
|0.34
|0.52
|5.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.37
|4.87
|12.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.37
|4.87
|12.09
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.68
|2.41
|5.97
|Diluted EPS
|0.68
|2.41
|5.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.68
|2.41
|5.97
|Diluted EPS
|0.68
|2.41
|5.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
