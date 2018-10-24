Sundaram-Clayto Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 488.06 crore, up 18.53% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 488.06 crore in September 2018 up 18.53% from Rs. 411.75 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in September 2018 up 129.84% from Rs. 40.51 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.10 crore in September 2018 up 428.56% from Rs. 16.77 crore in September 2017.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in September 2018 from Rs. 20.02 in September 2017.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,786.60 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.24% returns over the last 6 months and -33.21% over the last 12 months.