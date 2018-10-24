Sundaram-Clayto Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 488.06 crore, up 18.53% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 488.06 crore in September 2018 up 18.53% from Rs. 411.75 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in September 2018 up 129.84% from Rs. 40.51 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.10 crore in September 2018 up 428.56% from Rs. 16.77 crore in September 2017.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in September 2018 from Rs. 20.02 in September 2017.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,786.60 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.24% returns over the last 6 months and -33.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|488.06
|468.72
|411.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|488.06
|468.72
|411.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|263.93
|250.23
|229.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20.33
|-13.16
|-9.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|65.71
|72.15
|62.39
|Depreciation
|22.35
|20.28
|17.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|122.29
|123.03
|147.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.11
|16.19
|-35.38
|Other Income
|-1.36
|4.97
|1.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.75
|21.16
|-34.17
|Interest
|15.61
|12.64
|8.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.14
|8.52
|-42.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.14
|8.52
|-42.57
|Tax
|5.05
|1.50
|-2.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.09
|7.02
|-40.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.09
|7.02
|-40.51
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.97
|3.47
|-20.02
|Diluted EPS
|5.97
|3.47
|-20.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.97
|3.47
|-20.02
|Diluted EPS
|5.97
|3.47
|-20.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited