Sundaram-Clayto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 511.34 crore, up 2.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 511.34 crore in March 2023 up 2.82% from Rs. 497.30 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.36 crore in March 2023 down 77.66% from Rs. 722.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.46 crore in March 2023 up 16.07% from Rs. 164.09 crore in March 2022.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 79.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 356.98 in March 2022.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,976.55 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10,456.28% returns over the last 6 months and 12,488.00% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|511.34
|503.49
|497.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|511.34
|503.49
|497.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|282.41
|253.54
|261.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.69
|11.04
|-5.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.86
|58.83
|46.27
|Depreciation
|27.23
|24.64
|27.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|106.38
|118.94
|122.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.15
|36.50
|43.84
|Other Income
|127.08
|1.96
|92.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|163.23
|38.46
|136.53
|Interest
|12.59
|11.45
|12.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|150.64
|27.01
|124.45
|Exceptional Items
|25.74
|21.31
|611.44
|P/L Before Tax
|176.38
|48.32
|735.89
|Tax
|15.02
|14.14
|13.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|161.36
|34.18
|722.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|161.36
|34.18
|722.24
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|79.75
|16.89
|356.98
|Diluted EPS
|79.75
|16.89
|356.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|79.75
|16.89
|356.98
|Diluted EPS
|79.75
|16.89
|356.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited