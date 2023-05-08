English
    Sundaram-Clayto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 511.34 crore, up 2.82% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 511.34 crore in March 2023 up 2.82% from Rs. 497.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.36 crore in March 2023 down 77.66% from Rs. 722.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.46 crore in March 2023 up 16.07% from Rs. 164.09 crore in March 2022.

    Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 79.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 356.98 in March 2022.

    Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,976.55 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10,456.28% returns over the last 6 months and 12,488.00% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram-Clayton
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations511.34503.49497.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations511.34503.49497.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials282.41253.54261.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.6911.04-5.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.8658.8346.27
    Depreciation27.2324.6427.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.38118.94122.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.1536.5043.84
    Other Income127.081.9692.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.2338.46136.53
    Interest12.5911.4512.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax150.6427.01124.45
    Exceptional Items25.7421.31611.44
    P/L Before Tax176.3848.32735.89
    Tax15.0214.1413.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities161.3634.18722.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period161.3634.18722.24
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS79.7516.89356.98
    Diluted EPS79.7516.89356.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS79.7516.89356.98
    Diluted EPS79.7516.89356.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am