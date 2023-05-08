Sundaram-Clayto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 511.34 crore, up 2.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.34 crore in March 2023 up 2.82% from Rs. 497.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 161.36 crore in March 2023 down 77.66% from Rs. 722.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.46 crore in March 2023 up 16.07% from Rs. 164.09 crore in March 2022.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 79.75 in March 2023 from Rs. 356.98 in March 2022.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,976.55 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10,456.28% returns over the last 6 months and 12,488.00% over the last 12 months.