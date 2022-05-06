Sundaram-Clayto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 497.30 crore, up 22.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 497.30 crore in March 2022 up 22.67% from Rs. 405.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 722.24 crore in March 2022 up 771.74% from Rs. 82.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.09 crore in March 2022 up 2.9% from Rs. 159.47 crore in March 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 356.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 40.95 in March 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,698.80 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 19.32% over the last 12 months.