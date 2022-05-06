 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram-Clayto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 497.30 crore, up 22.67% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

Net Sales at Rs 497.30 crore in March 2022 up 22.67% from Rs. 405.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 722.24 crore in March 2022 up 771.74% from Rs. 82.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.09 crore in March 2022 up 2.9% from Rs. 159.47 crore in March 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 356.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 40.95 in March 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,698.80 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 19.32% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram-Clayton
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 497.30 426.99 405.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 497.30 426.99 405.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 261.95 238.90 216.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.04 -20.63 -16.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.27 51.25 51.19
Depreciation 27.56 25.31 19.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 122.72 111.59 93.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.84 20.57 42.15
Other Income 92.69 0.18 98.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.53 20.75 140.47
Interest 12.08 11.31 10.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 124.45 9.44 130.00
Exceptional Items 611.44 10.79 -2.23
P/L Before Tax 735.89 20.23 127.77
Tax 13.65 3.87 44.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 722.24 16.36 82.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 722.24 16.36 82.85
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 356.98 8.09 40.95
Diluted EPS 356.98 8.09 40.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 356.98 8.09 40.95
Diluted EPS 356.98 8.09 40.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 05:22 pm
