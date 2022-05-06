Sundaram-Clayto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 497.30 crore, up 22.67% Y-o-Y
May 06, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 497.30 crore in March 2022 up 22.67% from Rs. 405.39 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 722.24 crore in March 2022 up 771.74% from Rs. 82.85 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.09 crore in March 2022 up 2.9% from Rs. 159.47 crore in March 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 356.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 40.95 in March 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,698.80 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 19.32% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|497.30
|426.99
|405.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|497.30
|426.99
|405.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|261.95
|238.90
|216.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.04
|-20.63
|-16.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|46.27
|51.25
|51.19
|Depreciation
|27.56
|25.31
|19.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|122.72
|111.59
|93.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.84
|20.57
|42.15
|Other Income
|92.69
|0.18
|98.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|136.53
|20.75
|140.47
|Interest
|12.08
|11.31
|10.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|124.45
|9.44
|130.00
|Exceptional Items
|611.44
|10.79
|-2.23
|P/L Before Tax
|735.89
|20.23
|127.77
|Tax
|13.65
|3.87
|44.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|722.24
|16.36
|82.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|722.24
|16.36
|82.85
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|356.98
|8.09
|40.95
|Diluted EPS
|356.98
|8.09
|40.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|356.98
|8.09
|40.95
|Diluted EPS
|356.98
|8.09
|40.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
