Sundaram-Clayto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 301.28 crore, down 25.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.28 crore in March 2020 down 25.97% from Rs. 406.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.05 crore in March 2020 up 23.43% from Rs. 50.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.63 crore in March 2020 up 28.04% from Rs. 84.06 crore in March 2019.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 30.67 in March 2020 from Rs. 24.85 in March 2019.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 1,429.10 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.76% returns over the last 6 months and -44.85% over the last 12 months.