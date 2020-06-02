Sundaram-Clayto Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 301.28 crore, down 25.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 301.28 crore in March 2020 down 25.97% from Rs. 406.96 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.05 crore in March 2020 up 23.43% from Rs. 50.27 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.63 crore in March 2020 up 28.04% from Rs. 84.06 crore in March 2019.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 30.67 in March 2020 from Rs. 24.85 in March 2019.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 1,429.10 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.76% returns over the last 6 months and -44.85% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|301.28
|306.04
|406.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|301.28
|306.04
|406.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|138.84
|128.42
|175.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.77
|12.71
|31.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|48.35
|53.47
|63.61
|Depreciation
|24.25
|17.16
|26.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|93.18
|77.29
|100.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.11
|16.99
|9.36
|Other Income
|93.49
|1.61
|48.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|83.38
|18.60
|58.05
|Interest
|12.53
|14.05
|12.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|70.85
|4.55
|45.34
|Exceptional Items
|-9.02
|-4.31
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|61.83
|0.24
|45.34
|Tax
|-0.22
|-0.17
|-4.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|62.05
|0.41
|50.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|62.05
|0.41
|50.27
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|30.67
|0.20
|24.85
|Diluted EPS
|30.67
|0.20
|24.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|30.67
|0.20
|24.85
|Diluted EPS
|30.67
|0.20
|24.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:22 am