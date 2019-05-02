Sundaram-Clayto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 406.96 crore, down 10.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 406.96 crore in March 2019 down 10.29% from Rs. 453.64 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.27 crore in March 2019 down 48.85% from Rs. 98.27 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.06 crore in March 2019 up 11.31% from Rs. 75.52 crore in March 2018.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 48.57 in March 2018.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 2,811.25 on April 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.18% returns over the last 6 months and -44.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|406.96
|469.33
|453.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|406.96
|469.33
|453.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|175.98
|232.48
|232.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|31.24
|-3.99
|-27.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|63.61
|74.55
|65.84
|Depreciation
|26.01
|23.55
|20.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|100.76
|127.13
|144.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.36
|15.61
|18.55
|Other Income
|48.69
|58.07
|36.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|58.05
|73.68
|55.37
|Interest
|12.71
|14.20
|9.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|45.34
|59.48
|46.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|45.34
|59.48
|46.25
|Tax
|-4.93
|9.20
|-52.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|50.27
|50.28
|98.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|50.27
|50.28
|98.27
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.85
|24.85
|48.57
|Diluted EPS
|24.85
|24.85
|48.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.85
|24.85
|48.57
|Diluted EPS
|24.85
|24.85
|48.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
