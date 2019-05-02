Sundaram-Clayto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 406.96 crore, down 10.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.96 crore in March 2019 down 10.29% from Rs. 453.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.27 crore in March 2019 down 48.85% from Rs. 98.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.06 crore in March 2019 up 11.31% from Rs. 75.52 crore in March 2018.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 48.57 in March 2018.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 2,811.25 on April 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.18% returns over the last 6 months and -44.50% over the last 12 months.