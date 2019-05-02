App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sundaram-Clayto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 406.96 crore, down 10.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

Net Sales at Rs 406.96 crore in March 2019 down 10.29% from Rs. 453.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.27 crore in March 2019 down 48.85% from Rs. 98.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.06 crore in March 2019 up 11.31% from Rs. 75.52 crore in March 2018.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 48.57 in March 2018.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 2,811.25 on April 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.18% returns over the last 6 months and -44.50% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram-Clayton
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 406.96 469.33 453.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 406.96 469.33 453.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 175.98 232.48 232.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.24 -3.99 -27.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.61 74.55 65.84
Depreciation 26.01 23.55 20.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.76 127.13 144.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.36 15.61 18.55
Other Income 48.69 58.07 36.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.05 73.68 55.37
Interest 12.71 14.20 9.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.34 59.48 46.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.34 59.48 46.25
Tax -4.93 9.20 -52.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 50.27 50.28 98.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 50.27 50.28 98.27
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.85 24.85 48.57
Diluted EPS 24.85 24.85 48.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.85 24.85 48.57
Diluted EPS 24.85 24.85 48.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 2, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sundaram-Clayto #Sundaram-Clayton

