Sundaram-Clayto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.26 crore, up 35.9% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

Net Sales at Rs 512.26 crore in June 2022 up 35.9% from Rs. 376.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.43 crore in June 2022 down 98.11% from Rs. 1,501.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.84 crore in June 2022 up 8.51% from Rs. 52.38 crore in June 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 742.06 in June 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,553.90 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

Sundaram-Clayton
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 512.26 497.30 376.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 512.26 497.30 376.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 290.31 261.95 196.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.04 -5.04 -18.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.85 46.27 55.07
Depreciation 23.58 27.56 24.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 120.93 122.72 94.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.63 43.84 24.16
Other Income 0.63 92.69 3.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.26 136.53 27.73
Interest 10.27 12.08 11.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.99 124.45 16.72
Exceptional Items 15.72 611.44 1,485.49
P/L Before Tax 38.71 735.89 1,502.21
Tax 10.28 13.65 0.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.43 722.24 1,501.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.43 722.24 1,501.34
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.05 356.98 742.06
Diluted EPS 14.05 356.98 742.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.05 356.98 742.06
Diluted EPS 14.05 356.98 742.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:45 pm
