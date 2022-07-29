Sundaram-Clayto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.26 crore, up 35.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.26 crore in June 2022 up 35.9% from Rs. 376.95 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.43 crore in June 2022 down 98.11% from Rs. 1,501.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.84 crore in June 2022 up 8.51% from Rs. 52.38 crore in June 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 742.06 in June 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,553.90 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)