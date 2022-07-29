Sundaram-Clayto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.26 crore, up 35.9% Y-o-Y
July 29, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 512.26 crore in June 2022 up 35.9% from Rs. 376.95 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.43 crore in June 2022 down 98.11% from Rs. 1,501.34 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.84 crore in June 2022 up 8.51% from Rs. 52.38 crore in June 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 742.06 in June 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,553.90 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|512.26
|497.30
|376.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|512.26
|497.30
|376.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|290.31
|261.95
|196.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.04
|-5.04
|-18.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.85
|46.27
|55.07
|Depreciation
|23.58
|27.56
|24.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|120.93
|122.72
|94.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.63
|43.84
|24.16
|Other Income
|0.63
|92.69
|3.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.26
|136.53
|27.73
|Interest
|10.27
|12.08
|11.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|22.99
|124.45
|16.72
|Exceptional Items
|15.72
|611.44
|1,485.49
|P/L Before Tax
|38.71
|735.89
|1,502.21
|Tax
|10.28
|13.65
|0.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|28.43
|722.24
|1,501.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|28.43
|722.24
|1,501.34
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.05
|356.98
|742.06
|Diluted EPS
|14.05
|356.98
|742.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.05
|356.98
|742.06
|Diluted EPS
|14.05
|356.98
|742.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited