Sundaram-Clayto Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 374.15 crore, down 20.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 374.15 crore in June 2019 down 20.18% from Rs. 468.72 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.87 crore in June 2019 down 30.63% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.55 crore in June 2019 up 14.74% from Rs. 41.44 crore in June 2018.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.47 in June 2018.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 2,169.15 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.61% returns over the last 6 months and -42.86% over the last 12 months.