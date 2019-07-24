Sundaram-Clayto Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 374.15 crore, down 20.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 374.15 crore in June 2019 down 20.18% from Rs. 468.72 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.87 crore in June 2019 down 30.63% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.55 crore in June 2019 up 14.74% from Rs. 41.44 crore in June 2018.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.47 in June 2018.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 2,169.15 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.61% returns over the last 6 months and -42.86% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|374.15
|406.96
|468.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|374.15
|406.96
|468.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|163.39
|175.98
|250.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.90
|31.24
|-13.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|65.16
|63.61
|72.15
|Depreciation
|27.38
|26.01
|20.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|93.28
|100.76
|123.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.04
|9.36
|16.19
|Other Income
|7.13
|48.69
|4.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.17
|58.05
|21.16
|Interest
|14.78
|12.71
|12.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.39
|45.34
|8.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.39
|45.34
|8.52
|Tax
|0.52
|-4.93
|1.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.87
|50.27
|7.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.87
|50.27
|7.02
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.41
|24.85
|3.47
|Diluted EPS
|2.41
|24.85
|3.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.41
|24.85
|3.47
|Diluted EPS
|2.41
|24.85
|3.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited