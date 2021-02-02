Sundaram-Clayto Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 370.51 crore, up 21.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 370.51 crore in December 2020 up 21.07% from Rs. 306.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.24 crore in December 2020 up 9226.83% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.60 crore in December 2020 up 111.41% from Rs. 35.76 crore in December 2019.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 18.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,617.70 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 132.99% returns over the last 6 months and 65.58% over the last 12 months.