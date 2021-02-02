Sundaram-Clayto Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 370.51 crore, up 21.07% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 370.51 crore in December 2020 up 21.07% from Rs. 306.04 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.24 crore in December 2020 up 9226.83% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.60 crore in December 2020 up 111.41% from Rs. 35.76 crore in December 2019.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 18.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,617.70 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 132.99% returns over the last 6 months and 65.58% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|370.51
|291.79
|306.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|370.51
|291.79
|306.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|189.70
|139.87
|128.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.17
|-9.35
|12.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.00
|46.78
|53.47
|Depreciation
|19.52
|20.03
|17.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|87.14
|71.85
|77.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|50.32
|22.61
|16.99
|Other Income
|5.76
|3.39
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|56.08
|26.00
|18.60
|Interest
|11.17
|11.85
|14.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|44.91
|14.15
|4.55
|Exceptional Items
|-5.31
|-5.46
|-4.31
|P/L Before Tax
|39.60
|8.69
|0.24
|Tax
|1.36
|1.21
|-0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|38.24
|7.48
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|38.24
|7.48
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.90
|3.70
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|18.90
|3.70
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.90
|3.70
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|18.90
|3.70
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited