Sundaram-Clayto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 469.33 crore, up 16.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 469.33 crore in December 2018 up 16.02% from Rs. 404.53 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.28 crore in December 2018 up 5083.51% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.23 crore in December 2018 up 237.6% from Rs. 28.80 crore in December 2017.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 24.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2017.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,071.15 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.47% returns over the last 6 months and -38.31% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|469.33
|488.06
|404.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|469.33
|488.06
|404.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|232.48
|263.93
|230.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.99
|-20.33
|-26.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|74.55
|65.71
|61.87
|Depreciation
|23.55
|22.35
|19.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|127.13
|122.29
|164.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.61
|34.11
|-45.08
|Other Income
|58.07
|-1.36
|54.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|73.68
|32.75
|9.63
|Interest
|14.20
|15.61
|8.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|59.48
|17.14
|0.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|59.48
|17.14
|0.97
|Tax
|9.20
|5.05
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|50.28
|12.09
|0.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|50.28
|12.09
|0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.85
|5.97
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|24.85
|5.97
|0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.85
|5.97
|0.48
|Diluted EPS
|24.85
|5.97
|0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited