Sundaram-Clayto Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 469.33 crore, up 16.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 469.33 crore in December 2018 up 16.02% from Rs. 404.53 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.28 crore in December 2018 up 5083.51% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.23 crore in December 2018 up 237.6% from Rs. 28.80 crore in December 2017.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 24.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2017.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,071.15 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.47% returns over the last 6 months and -38.31% over the last 12 months.