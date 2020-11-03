Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,463.58 crore, up 4.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,463.58 crore in September 2020 up 4.65% from Rs. 5,220.75 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.79 crore in September 2020 down 26.03% from Rs. 149.77 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 694.71 crore in September 2020 up 9.94% from Rs. 631.89 crore in September 2019.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 54.76 in September 2020 from Rs. 74.03 in September 2019.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 1,700.25 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.44% returns over the last 6 months and -20.97% over the last 12 months.