Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,463.58 crore, up 4.65% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,463.58 crore in September 2020 up 4.65% from Rs. 5,220.75 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.79 crore in September 2020 down 26.03% from Rs. 149.77 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 694.71 crore in September 2020 up 9.94% from Rs. 631.89 crore in September 2019.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 54.76 in September 2020 from Rs. 74.03 in September 2019.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 1,700.25 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.44% returns over the last 6 months and -20.97% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5,463.582,021.095,220.75
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5,463.582,021.095,220.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3,718.80945.013,274.95
Purchase of Traded Goods56.9920.2470.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-132.63178.85-12.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost464.54393.93440.83
Depreciation170.40124.77159.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses679.79433.00820.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax505.69-74.71466.48
Other Income18.6210.405.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax524.31-64.31472.41
Interest250.54227.01215.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax273.77-291.32256.72
Exceptional Items-6.88--68.97
P/L Before Tax266.89-291.32325.69
Tax75.30-57.9262.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities191.59-233.40263.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period191.59-233.40263.40
Minority Interest-78.8278.96-112.19
Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.98-2.20-1.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates110.79-156.64149.77
Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS54.76-77.4274.03
Diluted EPS54.76-77.4274.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS54.76-77.4274.03
Diluted EPS54.76-77.4274.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am

tags #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sundaram-Clayto #Sundaram-Clayton

