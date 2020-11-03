Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,463.58 crore, up 4.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 5,463.58 crore in September 2020 up 4.65% from Rs. 5,220.75 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.79 crore in September 2020 down 26.03% from Rs. 149.77 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 694.71 crore in September 2020 up 9.94% from Rs. 631.89 crore in September 2019.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 54.76 in September 2020 from Rs. 74.03 in September 2019.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 1,700.25 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.44% returns over the last 6 months and -20.97% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,463.58
|2,021.09
|5,220.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5,463.58
|2,021.09
|5,220.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,718.80
|945.01
|3,274.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|56.99
|20.24
|70.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-132.63
|178.85
|-12.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|464.54
|393.93
|440.83
|Depreciation
|170.40
|124.77
|159.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|679.79
|433.00
|820.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|505.69
|-74.71
|466.48
|Other Income
|18.62
|10.40
|5.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|524.31
|-64.31
|472.41
|Interest
|250.54
|227.01
|215.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|273.77
|-291.32
|256.72
|Exceptional Items
|-6.88
|--
|68.97
|P/L Before Tax
|266.89
|-291.32
|325.69
|Tax
|75.30
|-57.92
|62.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|191.59
|-233.40
|263.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|191.59
|-233.40
|263.40
|Minority Interest
|-78.82
|78.96
|-112.19
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.98
|-2.20
|-1.44
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|110.79
|-156.64
|149.77
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|54.76
|-77.42
|74.03
|Diluted EPS
|54.76
|-77.42
|74.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|54.76
|-77.42
|74.03
|Diluted EPS
|54.76
|-77.42
|74.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am