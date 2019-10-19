Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,220.75 crore, down 10.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 5,220.75 crore in September 2019 down 10.37% from Rs. 5,824.99 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.77 crore in September 2019 up 9.18% from Rs. 137.18 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 631.89 crore in September 2019 down 5.3% from Rs. 667.28 crore in September 2018.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 74.03 in September 2019 from Rs. 67.80 in September 2018.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 1,960.95 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.19% returns over the last 6 months and -45.51% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,220.75
|5,307.13
|5,824.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5,220.75
|5,307.13
|5,824.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,274.95
|3,426.21
|3,875.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|70.16
|58.67
|65.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.04
|10.19
|-4.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|440.83
|445.05
|436.96
|Depreciation
|159.48
|158.08
|132.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|820.89
|767.51
|785.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|466.48
|441.42
|534.31
|Other Income
|5.93
|17.01
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|472.41
|458.43
|534.74
|Interest
|215.69
|221.53
|183.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|256.72
|236.90
|351.42
|Exceptional Items
|68.97
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|325.69
|236.90
|351.42
|Tax
|62.29
|80.77
|113.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|263.40
|156.13
|237.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|263.40
|156.13
|237.47
|Minority Interest
|-112.19
|-66.54
|-100.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.44
|-0.29
|-0.09
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|149.77
|89.30
|137.18
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|74.03
|44.14
|67.80
|Diluted EPS
|74.03
|44.14
|67.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|74.03
|44.14
|67.80
|Diluted EPS
|74.03
|44.14
|67.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
