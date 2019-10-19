Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,220.75 crore, down 10.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,220.75 crore in September 2019 down 10.37% from Rs. 5,824.99 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.77 crore in September 2019 up 9.18% from Rs. 137.18 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 631.89 crore in September 2019 down 5.3% from Rs. 667.28 crore in September 2018.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 74.03 in September 2019 from Rs. 67.80 in September 2018.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 1,960.95 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.19% returns over the last 6 months and -45.51% over the last 12 months.