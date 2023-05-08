Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,459.86 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,459.86 crore in March 2023 up 22.58% from Rs. 6,901.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.56 crore in March 2023 down 6.08% from Rs. 163.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,161.80 crore in March 2023 up 26.52% from Rs. 918.27 crore in March 2022.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 75.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 80.81 in March 2022.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,986.20 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9,409.06% returns over the last 6 months and 12,510.57% over the last 12 months.