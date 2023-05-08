Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,459.86 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 8,459.86 crore in March 2023 up 22.58% from Rs. 6,901.63 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.56 crore in March 2023 down 6.08% from Rs. 163.50 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,161.80 crore in March 2023 up 26.52% from Rs. 918.27 crore in March 2022.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 75.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 80.81 in March 2022.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,986.20 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9,409.06% returns over the last 6 months and 12,510.57% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,459.86
|8,475.43
|6,901.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,459.86
|8,475.43
|6,901.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,175.46
|5,119.29
|4,434.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|140.16
|305.63
|357.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.03
|-79.25
|-324.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|841.60
|801.00
|609.18
|Depreciation
|275.14
|250.45
|234.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,224.54
|1,281.74
|920.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|812.99
|796.57
|669.50
|Other Income
|73.67
|10.50
|14.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|886.66
|807.07
|683.78
|Interest
|418.42
|353.84
|274.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|468.24
|453.23
|409.18
|Exceptional Items
|25.74
|20.60
|9.82
|P/L Before Tax
|493.98
|473.83
|419.00
|Tax
|165.85
|174.34
|106.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|328.13
|299.49
|312.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|328.13
|299.49
|312.36
|Minority Interest
|-170.47
|-165.03
|-144.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-4.10
|-10.63
|-4.36
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|153.56
|123.83
|163.50
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|75.90
|61.20
|80.81
|Diluted EPS
|75.90
|61.20
|80.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|75.90
|61.20
|80.81
|Diluted EPS
|75.90
|61.20
|80.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited