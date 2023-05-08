English
    Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,459.86 crore, up 22.58% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,459.86 crore in March 2023 up 22.58% from Rs. 6,901.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.56 crore in March 2023 down 6.08% from Rs. 163.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,161.80 crore in March 2023 up 26.52% from Rs. 918.27 crore in March 2022.

    Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 75.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 80.81 in March 2022.

    Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,986.20 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9,409.06% returns over the last 6 months and 12,510.57% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram-Clayton
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,459.868,475.436,901.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,459.868,475.436,901.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,175.465,119.294,434.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods140.16305.63357.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.03-79.25-324.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost841.60801.00609.18
    Depreciation275.14250.45234.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,224.541,281.74920.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax812.99796.57669.50
    Other Income73.6710.5014.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax886.66807.07683.78
    Interest418.42353.84274.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax468.24453.23409.18
    Exceptional Items25.7420.609.82
    P/L Before Tax493.98473.83419.00
    Tax165.85174.34106.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities328.13299.49312.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period328.13299.49312.36
    Minority Interest-170.47-165.03-144.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.10-10.63-4.36
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates153.56123.83163.50
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS75.9061.2080.81
    Diluted EPS75.9061.2080.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS75.9061.2080.81
    Diluted EPS75.9061.2080.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am