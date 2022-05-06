 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,901.63 crore, up 7.18% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,901.63 crore in March 2022 up 7.18% from Rs. 6,439.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.50 crore in March 2022 down 2.19% from Rs. 167.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 918.27 crore in March 2022 up 7.97% from Rs. 850.49 crore in March 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 80.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 82.62 in March 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,698.80 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 19.32% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram-Clayton
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6,901.63 6,915.62 6,439.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6,901.63 6,915.62 6,439.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,434.80 4,232.40 4,173.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 357.66 90.49 75.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -324.47 243.19 -60.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 609.18 593.34 507.40
Depreciation 234.49 215.09 178.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 920.47 946.61 904.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 669.50 594.50 660.52
Other Income 14.28 15.02 11.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 683.78 609.52 672.04
Interest 274.60 245.37 219.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 409.18 364.15 452.45
Exceptional Items 9.82 10.34 -8.43
P/L Before Tax 419.00 374.49 444.02
Tax 106.64 126.59 139.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 312.36 247.90 304.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 312.36 247.90 304.65
Minority Interest -144.50 -125.89 -140.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates -4.36 5.31 2.69
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 163.50 127.32 167.16
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 80.81 62.93 82.62
Diluted EPS 80.81 62.93 82.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 80.81 62.93 82.62
Diluted EPS 80.81 62.93 82.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
