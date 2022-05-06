Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,901.63 crore, up 7.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 6,901.63 crore in March 2022 up 7.18% from Rs. 6,439.57 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.50 crore in March 2022 down 2.19% from Rs. 167.16 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 918.27 crore in March 2022 up 7.97% from Rs. 850.49 crore in March 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 80.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 82.62 in March 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,698.80 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 19.32% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,901.63
|6,915.62
|6,439.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6,901.63
|6,915.62
|6,439.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,434.80
|4,232.40
|4,173.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|357.66
|90.49
|75.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-324.47
|243.19
|-60.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|609.18
|593.34
|507.40
|Depreciation
|234.49
|215.09
|178.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|920.47
|946.61
|904.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|669.50
|594.50
|660.52
|Other Income
|14.28
|15.02
|11.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|683.78
|609.52
|672.04
|Interest
|274.60
|245.37
|219.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|409.18
|364.15
|452.45
|Exceptional Items
|9.82
|10.34
|-8.43
|P/L Before Tax
|419.00
|374.49
|444.02
|Tax
|106.64
|126.59
|139.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|312.36
|247.90
|304.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|312.36
|247.90
|304.65
|Minority Interest
|-144.50
|-125.89
|-140.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-4.36
|5.31
|2.69
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|163.50
|127.32
|167.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|80.81
|62.93
|82.62
|Diluted EPS
|80.81
|62.93
|82.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|80.81
|62.93
|82.62
|Diluted EPS
|80.81
|62.93
|82.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
