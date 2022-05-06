Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,901.63 crore, up 7.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,901.63 crore in March 2022 up 7.18% from Rs. 6,439.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.50 crore in March 2022 down 2.19% from Rs. 167.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 918.27 crore in March 2022 up 7.97% from Rs. 850.49 crore in March 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 80.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 82.62 in March 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,698.80 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 19.32% over the last 12 months.