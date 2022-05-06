English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6,901.63 crore, up 7.18% Y-o-Y

    May 06, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6,901.63 crore in March 2022 up 7.18% from Rs. 6,439.57 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.50 crore in March 2022 down 2.19% from Rs. 167.16 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 918.27 crore in March 2022 up 7.97% from Rs. 850.49 crore in March 2021.

    Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 80.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 82.62 in March 2021.

    Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,698.80 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 19.32% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram-Clayton
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6,901.636,915.626,439.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6,901.636,915.626,439.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,434.804,232.404,173.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods357.6690.4975.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-324.47243.19-60.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost609.18593.34507.40
    Depreciation234.49215.09178.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses920.47946.61904.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax669.50594.50660.52
    Other Income14.2815.0211.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax683.78609.52672.04
    Interest274.60245.37219.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax409.18364.15452.45
    Exceptional Items9.8210.34-8.43
    P/L Before Tax419.00374.49444.02
    Tax106.64126.59139.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities312.36247.90304.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period312.36247.90304.65
    Minority Interest-144.50-125.89-140.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.365.312.69
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates163.50127.32167.16
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS80.8162.9382.62
    Diluted EPS80.8162.9382.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS80.8162.9382.62
    Diluted EPS80.8162.9382.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sundaram-Clayto #Sundaram-Clayton
    first published: May 6, 2022 05:22 pm
