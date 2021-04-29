Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,439.57 crore, up 48.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,439.57 crore in March 2021 up 48.35% from Rs. 4,340.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.16 crore in March 2021 up 1714.98% from Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 850.49 crore in March 2021 up 52.61% from Rs. 557.31 crore in March 2020.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 82.62 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.56 in March 2020.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 3,281.70 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 98.75% returns over the last 6 months and 128.13% over the last 12 months.