Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,340.89 crore, down 17.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,340.89 crore in March 2020 down 17.65% from Rs. 5,271.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2020 down 89.85% from Rs. 90.71 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 557.31 crore in March 2020 down 0.3% from Rs. 558.98 crore in March 2019.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.56 in March 2020 from Rs. 44.83 in March 2019.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 1,429.10 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.76% returns over the last 6 months and -44.85% over the last 12 months.