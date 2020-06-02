Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,340.89 crore, down 17.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,340.89 crore in March 2020 down 17.65% from Rs. 5,271.12 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2020 down 89.85% from Rs. 90.71 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 557.31 crore in March 2020 down 0.3% from Rs. 558.98 crore in March 2019.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.56 in March 2020 from Rs. 44.83 in March 2019.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 1,429.10 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -32.76% returns over the last 6 months and -44.85% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,340.89
|4,989.97
|5,271.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,340.89
|4,989.97
|5,271.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,794.92
|2,868.62
|3,408.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|59.60
|70.77
|62.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-127.67
|172.16
|60.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|440.22
|434.92
|416.99
|Depreciation
|180.83
|150.26
|136.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|638.56
|797.07
|786.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|354.43
|496.17
|399.12
|Other Income
|22.05
|14.88
|22.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|376.48
|511.05
|422.01
|Interest
|244.19
|228.53
|196.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|132.29
|282.52
|225.49
|Exceptional Items
|-49.35
|-80.35
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|82.94
|202.17
|225.49
|Tax
|32.28
|43.31
|67.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|50.66
|158.86
|157.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|50.66
|158.86
|157.61
|Minority Interest
|-40.91
|-69.80
|-65.45
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.54
|-0.22
|-1.45
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.21
|88.84
|90.71
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.56
|43.91
|44.83
|Diluted EPS
|4.56
|43.91
|44.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.56
|43.91
|44.83
|Diluted EPS
|4.56
|43.91
|44.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:31 am