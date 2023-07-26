Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,468.18 crore, up 23.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,468.18 crore in June 2023 up 23.5% from Rs. 7,666.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.44 crore in June 2023 up 22.78% from Rs. 160.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,365.86 crore in June 2023 up 37.35% from Rs. 994.41 crore in June 2022.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 97.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 79.08 in June 2022.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 5,216.60 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12,451.97% returns over the last 6 months and 13,660.49% over the last 12 months.