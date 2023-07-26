English
    Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,468.18 crore, up 23.5% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,468.18 crore in June 2023 up 23.5% from Rs. 7,666.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 196.44 crore in June 2023 up 22.78% from Rs. 160.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,365.86 crore in June 2023 up 37.35% from Rs. 994.41 crore in June 2022.

    Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 97.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 79.08 in June 2022.

    Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 5,216.60 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12,451.97% returns over the last 6 months and 13,660.49% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram-Clayton
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,468.188,459.867,666.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9,468.188,459.867,666.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,661.105,175.464,759.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods477.25140.16218.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-285.25-10.035.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost907.58841.60716.44
    Depreciation264.60275.14222.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,461.451,224.541,004.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax981.45812.99739.22
    Other Income119.8173.6732.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,101.26886.66771.98
    Interest476.85418.42302.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax624.41468.24469.76
    Exceptional Items-3.3325.7414.65
    P/L Before Tax621.08493.98484.41
    Tax201.30165.85149.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities419.78328.13334.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period419.78328.13334.92
    Minority Interest-212.97-170.47-166.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-10.37-4.10-8.92
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates196.44153.56160.00
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS97.0975.9079.08
    Diluted EPS97.0975.9079.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS97.0975.9079.08
    Diluted EPS97.0975.9079.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

