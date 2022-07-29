Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,666.37 crore, up 54.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,666.37 crore in June 2022 up 54.17% from Rs. 4,972.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.00 crore in June 2022 up 9837.89% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 994.41 crore in June 2022 up 111.55% from Rs. 470.05 crore in June 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 79.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,553.90 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)