Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,666.37 crore, up 54.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 7,666.37 crore in June 2022 up 54.17% from Rs. 4,972.54 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.00 crore in June 2022 up 9837.89% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 994.41 crore in June 2022 up 111.55% from Rs. 470.05 crore in June 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 79.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,553.90 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7,666.37
|6,901.63
|4,972.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7,666.37
|6,901.63
|4,972.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4,759.39
|4,434.80
|3,221.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|218.87
|357.66
|49.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.83
|-324.47
|-116.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|716.44
|609.18
|540.71
|Depreciation
|222.43
|234.49
|188.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,004.19
|920.47
|812.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|739.22
|669.50
|275.31
|Other Income
|32.76
|14.28
|6.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|771.98
|683.78
|281.57
|Interest
|302.22
|274.60
|232.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|469.76
|409.18
|49.53
|Exceptional Items
|14.65
|9.82
|-46.02
|P/L Before Tax
|484.41
|419.00
|3.51
|Tax
|149.49
|106.64
|12.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|334.92
|312.36
|-8.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|334.92
|312.36
|-8.71
|Minority Interest
|-166.00
|-144.50
|9.61
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-8.92
|-4.36
|0.71
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|160.00
|163.50
|1.61
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|79.08
|80.81
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|79.08
|80.81
|-0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|79.08
|80.81
|-0.80
|Diluted EPS
|79.08
|80.81
|-0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited