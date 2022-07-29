 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,666.37 crore, up 54.17% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,666.37 crore in June 2022 up 54.17% from Rs. 4,972.54 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.00 crore in June 2022 up 9837.89% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 994.41 crore in June 2022 up 111.55% from Rs. 470.05 crore in June 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has increased to Rs. 79.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in June 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,553.90 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

Sundaram-Clayton
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,666.37 6,901.63 4,972.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,666.37 6,901.63 4,972.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4,759.39 4,434.80 3,221.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 218.87 357.66 49.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.83 -324.47 -116.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 716.44 609.18 540.71
Depreciation 222.43 234.49 188.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,004.19 920.47 812.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 739.22 669.50 275.31
Other Income 32.76 14.28 6.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 771.98 683.78 281.57
Interest 302.22 274.60 232.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 469.76 409.18 49.53
Exceptional Items 14.65 9.82 -46.02
P/L Before Tax 484.41 419.00 3.51
Tax 149.49 106.64 12.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 334.92 312.36 -8.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 334.92 312.36 -8.71
Minority Interest -166.00 -144.50 9.61
Share Of P/L Of Associates -8.92 -4.36 0.71
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 160.00 163.50 1.61
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 79.08 80.81 -0.80
Diluted EPS 79.08 80.81 -0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 79.08 80.81 -0.80
Diluted EPS 79.08 80.81 -0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
#auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sundaram-Clayto #Sundaram-Clayton
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:50 pm
