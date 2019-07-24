Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,307.13 crore, up 6.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,307.13 crore in June 2019 up 6.82% from Rs. 4,968.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.30 crore in June 2019 down 7.83% from Rs. 96.89 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 616.51 crore in June 2019 up 16.19% from Rs. 530.61 crore in June 2018.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 44.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 47.89 in June 2018.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 2,169.15 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.61% returns over the last 6 months and -42.86% over the last 12 months.