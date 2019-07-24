Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5,307.13 crore, up 6.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 5,307.13 crore in June 2019 up 6.82% from Rs. 4,968.26 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.30 crore in June 2019 down 7.83% from Rs. 96.89 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 616.51 crore in June 2019 up 16.19% from Rs. 530.61 crore in June 2018.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 44.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 47.89 in June 2018.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 2,169.15 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.61% returns over the last 6 months and -42.86% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,307.13
|5,271.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5,307.13
|5,271.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,426.21
|3,408.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|58.67
|62.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.19
|60.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|445.05
|416.99
|Depreciation
|158.08
|136.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|767.51
|786.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|441.42
|399.12
|Other Income
|17.01
|22.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|458.43
|422.01
|Interest
|221.53
|196.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|236.90
|225.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|236.90
|225.49
|Tax
|80.77
|67.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|156.13
|157.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|156.13
|157.61
|Minority Interest
|-66.54
|-65.45
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.29
|-1.45
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|89.30
|90.71
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|44.14
|44.83
|Diluted EPS
|44.14
|44.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|44.14
|44.83
|Diluted EPS
|44.14
|44.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited