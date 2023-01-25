 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,475.43 crore, up 22.55% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,475.43 crore in December 2022 up 22.55% from Rs. 6,915.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.83 crore in December 2022 down 2.74% from Rs. 127.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,057.52 crore in December 2022 up 28.24% from Rs. 824.61 crore in December 2021.

Sundaram-Clayton
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,475.43 8,962.55 6,915.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8,475.43 8,962.55 6,915.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,119.29 5,725.33 4,232.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 305.63 229.96 90.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -79.25 -68.31 243.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 801.00 809.94 593.34
Depreciation 250.45 237.80 215.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,281.74 1,114.04 946.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 796.57 913.79 594.50
Other Income 10.50 9.19 15.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 807.07 922.98 609.52
Interest 353.84 350.01 245.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 453.23 572.97 364.15
Exceptional Items 20.60 27.86 10.34
P/L Before Tax 473.83 600.83 374.49
Tax 174.34 190.47 126.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 299.49 410.36 247.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 299.49 410.36 247.90
Minority Interest -165.03 -182.02 -125.89
Share Of P/L Of Associates -10.63 -16.08 5.31
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 123.83 212.26 127.32
Equity Share Capital 10.12 10.12 10.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 61.20 104.91 62.93
Diluted EPS 61.20 104.91 62.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 61.20 104.91 62.93
Diluted EPS 61.20 104.91 62.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited