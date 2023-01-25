Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,475.43 crore, up 22.55% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:
Net Sales at Rs 8,475.43 crore in December 2022 up 22.55% from Rs. 6,915.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.83 crore in December 2022 down 2.74% from Rs. 127.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,057.52 crore in December 2022 up 28.24% from Rs. 824.61 crore in December 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 61.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 62.93 in December 2021.
Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,769.85 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.99% returns over the last 6 months and 27.43% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram-Clayton
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,475.43
|8,962.55
|6,915.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,475.43
|8,962.55
|6,915.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,119.29
|5,725.33
|4,232.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|305.63
|229.96
|90.49
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-79.25
|-68.31
|243.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|801.00
|809.94
|593.34
|Depreciation
|250.45
|237.80
|215.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,281.74
|1,114.04
|946.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|796.57
|913.79
|594.50
|Other Income
|10.50
|9.19
|15.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|807.07
|922.98
|609.52
|Interest
|353.84
|350.01
|245.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|453.23
|572.97
|364.15
|Exceptional Items
|20.60
|27.86
|10.34
|P/L Before Tax
|473.83
|600.83
|374.49
|Tax
|174.34
|190.47
|126.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|299.49
|410.36
|247.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|299.49
|410.36
|247.90
|Minority Interest
|-165.03
|-182.02
|-125.89
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-10.63
|-16.08
|5.31
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|123.83
|212.26
|127.32
|Equity Share Capital
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|61.20
|104.91
|62.93
|Diluted EPS
|61.20
|104.91
|62.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|61.20
|104.91
|62.93
|Diluted EPS
|61.20
|104.91
|62.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited