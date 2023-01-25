English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,475.43 crore, up 22.55% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sundaram-Clayton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,475.43 crore in December 2022 up 22.55% from Rs. 6,915.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.83 crore in December 2022 down 2.74% from Rs. 127.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,057.52 crore in December 2022 up 28.24% from Rs. 824.61 crore in December 2021.

    Sundaram-Clayton
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,475.438,962.556,915.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,475.438,962.556,915.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,119.295,725.334,232.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods305.63229.9690.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-79.25-68.31243.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost801.00809.94593.34
    Depreciation250.45237.80215.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,281.741,114.04946.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax796.57913.79594.50
    Other Income10.509.1915.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax807.07922.98609.52
    Interest353.84350.01245.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax453.23572.97364.15
    Exceptional Items20.6027.8610.34
    P/L Before Tax473.83600.83374.49
    Tax174.34190.47126.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities299.49410.36247.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period299.49410.36247.90
    Minority Interest-165.03-182.02-125.89
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-10.63-16.085.31
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates123.83212.26127.32
    Equity Share Capital10.1210.1210.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS61.20104.9162.93
    Diluted EPS61.20104.9162.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS61.20104.9162.93
    Diluted EPS61.20104.9162.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited