Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,475.43 crore, up 22.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,475.43 crore in December 2022 up 22.55% from Rs. 6,915.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.83 crore in December 2022 down 2.74% from Rs. 127.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,057.52 crore in December 2022 up 28.24% from Rs. 824.61 crore in December 2021.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 61.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 62.93 in December 2021.

Read More