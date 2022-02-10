Sundaram-Clayto Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,915.62 crore, up 8.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,915.62 crore in December 2021 up 8.49% from Rs. 6,374.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 127.32 crore in December 2021 down 37.09% from Rs. 202.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 824.61 crore in December 2021 down 2.49% from Rs. 845.69 crore in December 2020.

Sundaram-Clayto EPS has decreased to Rs. 62.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 100.02 in December 2020.

Sundaram-Clayto shares closed at 4,199.30 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.42% returns over the last 6 months and 9.77% over the last 12 months.