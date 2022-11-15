 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sundaram Brake Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.78 crore, up 25.95% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Brake Linings are:

Net Sales at Rs 86.78 crore in September 2022 up 25.95% from Rs. 68.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2022 down 564.98% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2022 down 215.2% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

Sundaram Brake shares closed at 341.20 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.09% returns over the last 6 months and -16.85% over the last 12 months.

Sundaram Brake Linings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 86.78 89.00 68.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 86.78 89.00 68.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 55.31 54.10 42.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.08 1.10 -5.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.30 10.81 10.83
Depreciation 1.49 1.47 1.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.07 23.32 21.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.32 -1.81 -0.93
Other Income 0.38 1.58 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.93 -0.23 -0.22
Interest 0.82 0.75 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.76 -0.97 -0.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.76 -0.97 -0.60
Tax -0.12 -0.53 -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.64 -0.44 -0.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.64 -0.44 -0.55
Equity Share Capital 3.93 3.93 3.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.25 -1.11 -1.39
Diluted EPS -9.25 -1.11 -1.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.25 -1.11 -1.39
Diluted EPS -9.25 -1.11 -1.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

