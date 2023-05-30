Sundaram Brake Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.77 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.77 crore in March 2023 up 12.96% from Rs. 81.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 39.49% from Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2023 up 33.06% from Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2022.

Sundaram Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.06 in March 2022.

Sundaram Brake shares closed at 319.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.98% returns over the last 6 months and -5.21% over the last 12 months.