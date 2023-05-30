English
    Sundaram Brake Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.77 crore, up 12.96% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Brake Linings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.77 crore in March 2023 up 12.96% from Rs. 81.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 39.49% from Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2023 up 33.06% from Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2022.

    Sundaram Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.06 in March 2022.

    Sundaram Brake shares closed at 319.05 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.98% returns over the last 6 months and -5.21% over the last 12 months.

    Sundaram Brake Linings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.7787.2981.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.7787.2981.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.2755.3346.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.36-1.970.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.9510.849.21
    Depreciation1.621.531.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.4623.7222.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.83-2.161.06
    Other Income0.420.391.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.25-1.772.05
    Interest1.041.110.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.21-2.881.41
    Exceptional Items----2.26
    P/L Before Tax2.21-2.883.67
    Tax0.05-0.020.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.16-2.863.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.16-2.863.57
    Equity Share Capital3.933.933.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.48-7.289.06
    Diluted EPS5.48-7.289.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.48-7.289.06
    Diluted EPS5.48-7.289.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am