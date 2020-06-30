Sundaram Brake Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.59 crore, down 15.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.59 crore in March 2020 down 15.34% from Rs. 71.58 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2020 down 70.4% from Rs. 3.84 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2020 down 51.82% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2019.

Sundaram Brake EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.75 in March 2019.

Sundaram Brake shares closed at 221.40 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -30.67% returns over the last 6 months and -29.62% over the last 12 months.